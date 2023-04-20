Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.50.

GWO stock opened at C$37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

