Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

MFC stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

