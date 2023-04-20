Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

TSE KEC opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$1.41. The business had revenue of C$194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.10 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 26.37%.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.