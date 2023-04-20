Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.08.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SLF opened at C$65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.74. The company has a market cap of C$38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

