Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

AMGN stock opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

