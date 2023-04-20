Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,915,000 after buying an additional 94,231 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 284,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

