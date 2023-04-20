Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CET. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 3.1 %

About Cathedral Energy Services

Shares of TSE CET opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.10. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.52.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

