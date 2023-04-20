Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $141,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,842.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

