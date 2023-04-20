Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $328.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $335.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.