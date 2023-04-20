Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Westlake Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $118.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

