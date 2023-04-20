Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $49.59 on Monday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

