Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $579.92 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

