StockNews.com Lowers DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

DHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

