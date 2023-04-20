CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CompX International Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:CIX opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75.
CompX International Company Profile
