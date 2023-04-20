EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREB stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.54.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.