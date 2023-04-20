Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.17.

ATRC opened at $42.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

