BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWAGF opened at $45.74 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

