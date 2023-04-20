BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
Shares of BWAGF opened at $45.74 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.
About BAWAG Group
See Also
