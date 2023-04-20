Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Prometheus Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Prometheus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $193.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,320 shares of company stock worth $109,339,563 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

