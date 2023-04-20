EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

