IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $101,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

