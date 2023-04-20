BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,818,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,432,966.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,852 shares of company stock worth $419,815 in the last three months. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

