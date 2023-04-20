Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target at $1,078.75

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,078.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

