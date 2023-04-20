Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $105.80

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of RHP opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

