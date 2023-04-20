Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $16.04

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 455.56%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Articles

