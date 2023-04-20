Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $16.04

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

SLRC stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 455.56%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.