Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$123.71

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.29.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
TIH opened at C$108.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$109.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.38. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.
Toromont Industries Increases Dividend
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
