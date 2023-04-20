Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$123.71

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TIH opened at C$108.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$109.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.38. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Toromont Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

