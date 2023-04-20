Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $15.25

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 278.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

