Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $140.50

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.
Separately, UBS Group raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Straumann Trading Down 2.3 %
SAUHY opened at $15.28 on Monday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.
Straumann Increases Dividend
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.