Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $140.50

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

Separately, UBS Group raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Straumann Trading Down 2.3 %

SAUHY opened at $15.28 on Monday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Straumann Increases Dividend

About Straumann

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

