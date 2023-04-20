Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,201.50

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.24).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.73) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.86) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.42) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.61) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.61) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.91), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,914.06). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.91), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,914.06). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.74) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,758.07). 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,272 ($28.12) on Monday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,561 ($31.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,088.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,612.90%.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

