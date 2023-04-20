Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $435.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $377.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

