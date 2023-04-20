Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $2.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after buying an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,183,619 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

