Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Price Target at C$4.41

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

CHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4171196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

