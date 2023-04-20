Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,907

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,907 ($23.60).

SSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.42) to GBX 1,950 ($24.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,818.50 ($22.50) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,760.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,688.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is 9,081.63%.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,043.63). 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

