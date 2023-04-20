Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$76.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

TSE:MRU opened at C$75.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$72.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.30 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2462142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.