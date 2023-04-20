Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $59.88

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.