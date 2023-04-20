AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $10.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Insider Activity

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.