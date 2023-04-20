Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.21 Average PT from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Infinera by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile



Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

