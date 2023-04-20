Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Increases By 28.0%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

