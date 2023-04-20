Southwest Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 51,861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 24,574 put options.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

