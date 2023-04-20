Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,363.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,770 shares of company stock valued at $834,096. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

