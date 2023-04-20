iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DJP)

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13,206% compared to the average daily volume of 17 call options.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 677,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 348,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 197,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

Shares of DJP stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.