Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Update

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

