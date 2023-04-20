Exelixis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,163 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,397,000 after buying an additional 501,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after buying an additional 5,500,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

