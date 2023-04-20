Exelixis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,163 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,397,000 after buying an additional 501,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after buying an additional 5,500,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

