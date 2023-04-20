KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 644.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGHPF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

