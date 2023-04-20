Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Expands By 28.1%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on MQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
See Also
