Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 28.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of JPXGY stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $8.43.
About Japan Exchange Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.