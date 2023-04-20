Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 28.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of JPXGY stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

