Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $154.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

