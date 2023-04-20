FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FTC Solar Stock Up 0.4 %
FTC Solar stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.70. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 131,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,718 shares of company stock worth $1,529,846. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
