Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $392.77 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.79 and its 200-day moving average is $408.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

