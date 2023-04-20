Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

CW opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

