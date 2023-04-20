Traders Purchase High Volume of Macerich Call Options (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 1,413 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Macerich by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Macerich Stock Up 3.3 %

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.